Obituaries: John M. Reek, Sr.

John M. “Big John” Reek, Sr., 73, of Bristol, had left us

on Wednesday (October 3, 2018) at Countryside

Manor. John was born on July 11, 1945 in Brooklyn,

NY and was a son of the late James and Margaret

(Costabile) Hunter. A lifelong Bristol resident, he

worked for Superior Electric in addition to his work as

a bartender and bouncer. He enjoyed playing darts and

video games and was an avid poker player. He leaves a

daughter: Christine Gagne of Bristol; a son: John Reek,

Jr. of Bristol; a sister: Catherine Willis of Bristol;

grandchildren: Brandy Welesky, Melissa, James,

Courtney, Bethany, and David Reek all of Bristol;

great-grandchildren: Edward, Ethan, and Elizabeth

Welesky, all of Bristol; niece: Stephanie (Willis)

Crombie and husband, Brian, and great-niece: Emily,

all of Plainville. He was predeceased by his parents,

brother, James Hunter, and son-in-law: Matthew

Gagne. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday

(October 8, 2018) at 1 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the

convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may

call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 12 and

1 PM prior to the funeral. Please visit John’s memorial

web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com