Kids listings, starting Oct. 5

MONDAY, OCT. 8

BRISTOL

COLUMBUS DAY. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, will be open all day. Imagine Café open for lunch and snacks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $10 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. (860) 314-1400, www.imaginenation.org

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

FALL CRAFTS. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A day at the library making colorful pictures. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children . Free.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

SEVEN ANGELS THEATRE ACTORS. 10 a.m. Act Silly. Actors help children express themselves, move, and follow directions. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children. Free.

ONGOING

YOUTH GROUPS FOR 6TH to 12TH GRADE. 6 to 7:30 p.m. September to May. Active youth groups meet weekly for games, special events, volunteer opportunities and group discussions about faith, family, and real-life issues facing teens. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555.