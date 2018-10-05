Miscellaneous listings, starting Oct. 5

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. 5 p.m. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. George’s Pizza, 9 School St., Unionville. No charge. (860) 582-8229,

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

PLAINVILLE

AARP CHAPTER 4146 TRIP TO CHOWDER DAYS IN MYSTIC. Price includes transportation, entrance to festival and fall foliage cruise down the Mystic River. $80. (860) 747-1732.

PARC’S 18TH ANNUAL WALKATHON. 9 a.m., registration. 10 a.m., welcome ceremony featuring a color guard and Plainville Choral Society and then the walk. Rain date is Oct. 13. Norton Park, Plainville. Charge to participate. (860) 747-031. www.parcdisabilitiesct.org

JANINA NAWARSKAS. 1 p.m. World War II prison camp survivor will present her book, “A Child Lost: My Life’s Journey from War Torn Europe to Proud American.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Free. (860) 793-3209.

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

BRISTOL

FRIENDS OF FORESTVILLE 24TH ANNUAL LUNCHEON. Noon. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. Questions/ reservations, call Penny/Kit (860) 583-6162 or Leo (860) 589-3416.

TUESDAY, OCT. 9; TUESDAY, NOV. 13

PLAINVILLE

OPEN HOUSE SESSIONS FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@wheelerclinic.org

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

BRISTOL

JOHN E. TAVERA MEMORIAL FUND NINTH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER. 5 p.m. Chunky’s Tomato’s Pizza Truck, cash bar, raffle prizes, and musical entertainment provided by The Skeleton Crew. Money raised has helped organizations like OSIA, BCO, Bristol Tramps, Bristol Cares, The Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, and more. Scholarships also are awarded to Bristol high school students. John E. Tavera was a lifelong Bristol resident who passed away suddenly on April 28, 2010. This Oct. 8 would have been his 57th birthday. St. Joseph’s Polish Society, pavilion, East Main Street, Forestville. $25 at the door. Advance tickets via Joseph Tavera at (860) 582-2878, Joe.Tavera@comcast.net, Frank Tavera at Ftavera@snet.net, or Lee Santorso at 150 Central Bar and Grille, Forestville. Donations may be made to John E. Tavera Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1262, Bristol, CT 06011-1262.

SINGLES 50’S, 60’S, 70’S DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Dancing, buffet. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. Members, $12. Guests, $17. Dress casual. (860) 582-8229.

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

BRISTOL

2018 NORTHEAST HISTORIC BASEBALL ALL-STAR EVENT. Noon to 4 p.m. Bristol Historical Society and Team Bristol will host a double header vintage baseball game. Players from the New England states will compete in two separate games, the first by 1864 rules and the second by those of 1865. Teams will be dressed in period uniforms and compete with vintage equipment on a playing field without a pitcher’s mound. Score will be posted on a blackboard and announcements made through a megaphone. Muzzy Field, Bristol. Free. Children welcome.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

PLAINVILLE

AARP CHAPTER 4146 VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE TOUR. Includes choice of lunch, tour of Lincoln Family Home, Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $132 per person. (860) 747-1732.

MONDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

SINGLES JAZZ NIGHT AND DINNER. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 6:30 gather at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. At 8 p.m., listen to Hartford Jazz Orchestra. No admission charge. (860) 582-8229.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

‘GERMANFEST’ AT WILLIAMS INN. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Sample authentic cuisine such as smoked pork loin, roast baron of beef, salads, soups, potato pancakes, knockwurst, etc. Visit the Yankee Candle Company. $111 per person. Deadline Sept. 25.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘PHANTOM.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. $105 per person. Deadline is Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. At the Twin River Casino, Lincoln, R., Includes luncheon buffet and casino bonus. $91 per person. Deadline Oct. 14.

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO NEW YORK CITY. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant. See the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. $200 per person. Deadline for tickets, Oct. 16. (860) 585-1020.

98TH YANKEE PEDDLAR FAIR. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple fritters, bakery, cookies, craft shoppe, grille and soups. Vendors sell artificial wreaths, children’s books and clothes, dolls, jams, jewelry purses, yarn crafts, Yule logs, more. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Breakfast is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Asburyypfair2018@gmail.com, (860) 584-0529.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

BRISTOL

‘CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Festival Of Trees, lunch at Chowder Pot, and a visit to the Mark Twain House in Hartford. $105. Deadline Oct. 30. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

PLAINVILLE

BUS TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLETS MALL. Sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m., bus leaves from in front of the Plainville Library. 4:30 p.m., bus leaves Wrentham Mall. 6:30 p.m., bus returns to library. $38 and includes transportation to and from mall, driver’s tip, BINGO, raffle prizes; a movie and bottled water. Bring a cooler with snacks and drinks. Bus will be available to store purchases. Reserve. Send checks made out to the Woman’s Club of Plainville b Oct. 31 to Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06480. Seats are limited.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

BRISTOL

BLUE CHRISTMAS BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Elvis tribute show at the Log Cabin, Holyoke, Mass. Complete luncheon. Visit the Bright Lights Festival at Forest Park, Springfield, Mass. $101 per person. Deadline Nov. 6. (860) 585-1020.

NOW thru OCT. 31

BRISTOL

WITCH’S DUNGEON CLASSIC MOVIE MUSEUM. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. and Halloween, Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $6 donation. Children must be 6 or older and accompanied by an adult. www.preservehollywood.org

NOW to DEC. 14

BRISTOL

LIBRARY TAI CHI CLASS. 9 a.m. on Fridays. (No class Nov. 23). All levels. Beginners welcome. RSVP for whole session or drop-in for single classes. Courtesy of Bristol Tai Chi Club and Dragon’s Wing Tai Chi and Qigong. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.