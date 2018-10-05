Police blotter for Oct. 5

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Sept. 8 to Friday, Sept. 14:
- Luis A. Jara-Galarza, 39, of 26 Acton St., Unit SN F, Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, and operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license.
- Natanael Ruiz, 53, of 124 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Eric J. Smith, 54, of 92 W. Main St., Apt. 13, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace, illegal operation of a motor vehicle to harass or intimidate, and reckless driving.
- Aaron Kelly, 38, of 181 Booth St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with third degree burglary and third degree larceny.
- Jimmy L. Gomez, 39, of 45 Maple St., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.