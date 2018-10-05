Police blotter for Oct. 5

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Sept. 8 to Friday, Sept. 14:

Luis A. Jara-Galarza, 39, of 26 Acton St., Unit SN F, Hartford, was arrested on Sept. 22 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, and operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license.

Natanael Ruiz, 53, of 124 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Eric J. Smith, 54, of 92 W. Main St., Apt. 13, Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace, illegal operation of a motor vehicle to harass or intimidate, and reckless driving.

Aaron Kelly, 38, of 181 Booth St., New Britain, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with third degree burglary and third degree larceny.

Jimmy L. Gomez, 39, of 45 Maple St., Plainville, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with second degree failure to appear.