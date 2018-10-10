Kids listings, starting Oct. 12

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

BRISTO

POKEMON CLUB. 2 p.m. Make crafts, play games. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.bristollib.com/children. Free.

MONDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

MISS KATIE FROM FOOD EXPLORERS. 10 a.m. Make a yummy snack. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.bristollib.com/children. Free and sponsored by the National Recreation and Parks Association.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

BRISTOL

NATIONAL FOSSIL DAY. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make fossil crafts. . Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.bristollib.com/children. Free.

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

BRISTOL

CIDER AND DONUTS. 10 a.m. Story time in the Fairy Tale Forest. . Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.bristollib.com/children. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

BRISTOL

ANNUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CARNIVAL AND PARADE. 1:45 p.m., line up. 2 p.m., parade. 2 to 4 p.m. carnival. Pumpkin painting for pumpkin contest. Free carnival games, arts and crafts, Big Daddy Racing, photo booth. Trunk or Treat event, 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Register on line at www.BristolRec.com. Rockwell Park, Bristol. (860)584-6160.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

YOUTH GROUPS FOR 6TH to 12TH GRADE. 6 to 7:30 p.m. September to May. Active youth groups meet weekly for games, special events, volunteer opportunities and group discussions about faith, family, and real-life issues facing teens. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555.