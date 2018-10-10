Miscellaneous listings, starting Oct. 12

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

BRISTOL

JOHN E. TAVERA MEMORIAL FUND NINTH ANNUAL FUNDRAISER. 5 p.m. Chunky’s Tomato’s Pizza Truck, cash bar, raffle prizes, and musical entertainment provided by The Skeleton Crew. Money raised has helped organizations like OSIA, BCO, Bristol Tramps, Bristol Cares, The Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, and more. Scholarships also are awarded to Bristol high school students. John E. Tavera was a lifelong Bristol resident who passed away suddenly on April 28, 2010. This Oct. 8 would have been his 57th birthday. St. Joseph’s Polish Society, pavilion, East Main Street, Forestville. $25 at the door. Advance tickets via Joseph Tavera at (860) 582-2878, Joe.Tavera@comcast.net, Frank Tavera at Ftavera@snet.net, or Lee Santorso at 150 Central Bar and Grille, Forestville. Donations may be made to John E. Tavera Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1262, Bristol, CT 06011-1262.

SINGLES 50’S, 60’S, 70’S DANCE. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. Dancing, buffet. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. Members, $12. Guests, $17. Dress casual. (860) 582-8229.

‘THE MEANING OF OMELETS AND LIFE.’ 1 p.m. Celebrate World Egg Day with a cooking demonstration by John Finn, author of “The Perfect Omelet.” Copies of book available for purchase. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. Free.

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PUBLIC ROSARY RALLY. Noon. Pray for rosary for the country and world peace. St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. If it rains, the rally will be moved indoors.

OTHER

28TH ANNUAL MEMBERS CARRIAGE HOUSE EXHIBITION. Presented by The Art League of New Britain. Opening reception Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Show runs until Oct. 28. Open Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. The Art League of New Britain, 30 Cedar St. (rear), New Britain. www.alnb.org.

OCT. 12-14

BRISTOL

CHURCH AUTUMN TAG SALE. Friday, Oct. 12, 6 to 8 p.m. for $2 admission. Saturday, Oct. 13, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Saturday at 1:30 p.m., super bargains—Fill-A- Paper Bag for $3 a bag. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. (860) 584-0529.

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

PLAINVILLE

APPLE FRITTER AND TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for bargains and treat yourself to fritters. Grace Lutheran Church, 222 Farmington Ave., Plainville. (860) 747-5191.

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

BRISTOL

2018 NORTHEAST HISTORIC BASEBALL ALL-STAR EVENT. Noon to 4 p.m. Bristol Historical Society and Team Bristol will host a double header vintage baseball game. Players from the New England states will compete in two separate games, the first by 1864 rules and the second by those of 1865. Teams will be dressed in period uniforms and compete with vintage equipment on a playing field without a pitcher’s mound. Score will be posted on a blackboard and announcements made through a megaphone. Muzzy Field, Bristol. Free. Children welcome.

MONDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN CASINO. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. from the parking lot of St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Returns about 5:15 p.m. Casino bonus consists of two chances on the Big Wheel and a food ticket to either the buffet or restaurant of your choice. $35 per person. (860) 589-5597.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17

SOUTHINGTON

HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT. 8 p.m. “Halloweentown.” The Hop Knot, 1169 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville. Entry is free with the purchase of a food item or alcoholic beverage while in attendance. www.thehopknot.com

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

PLAINVILLE

AARP CHAPTER 4146 VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE TOUR. Includes choice of lunch, tour of Lincoln Family Home, Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $132 per person. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

BRISTOL

REFUSE TO BE A VICTIM. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Four hour course includes safety recommendations while at home, in the car, while exercising, traveling, at work, and more. It is not hand’s on and it does not include firearms training. However, it does complement all other self-defense strategies. Dr. Mike Taz will facilitate. Tuition is $30. Preregister. Bristol Hospital Wellness Center, Bristol. (860) 582-4388 to register. Senior and other discounts available.

MONDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

SINGLES JAZZ NIGHT AND DINNER. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 6:30 gather at Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. At 8 p.m., listen to Hartford Jazz Orchestra. No admission charge. (860) 582-8229.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

PASTA DINNER COMEDY NIGHT AND LIVE AUCTION FUNDRAISER. Benefit for the Forestville Village Association. 6 p.m. Nuchies Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $12 per person, tables of 10, $100. Joan Trafford, (860) 589-0624; Mary Jane Linquist, (860) 589-8301. Donations appreciated.

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

BRISTOL

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 11 a.m. Go for lunch nearby after walk. Collinsville Trail, Main Street, Collinsville. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

TUESDAY, NOV. 13

PLAINVILLE

OPEN HOUSE SESSIONS FOR PROSPECTIVE FOSTER PARENTS. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wheeler Clinic, 88 East St., Plainville. (860) 793-7277, FosterCarePrograms@wheelerclinic.org

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. At the Twin River Casino, Lincoln, R., Includes luncheon buffet and casino bonus. $91 per person. Deadline Oct. 14.

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO NEW YORK CITY. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant. See the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. $200 per person. Deadline for tickets, Oct. 16. (860) 585-1020.

NOV. 16-17

BRISTOL

98TH YANKEE PEDDLAR FAIR. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Apple fritters, bakery, cookies, craft shoppe, grille and soups. Vendors sell artificial wreaths, children’s books and clothes, dolls, jams, jewelry purses, yarn crafts, Yule logs, more. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Breakfast is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. Asburyypfair2018@gmail.com, (860) 584-0529.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

BRISTOL

‘CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Festival Of Trees, lunch at Chowder Pot, and a visit to the Mark Twain House in Hartford. $105. Deadline Oct. 30. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

PLAINVILLE

BUS TRIP TO WRENTHAM PREMIUM OUTLETS MALL. Sponsored by The Woman’s Club of Plainville. 8 a.m., bus leaves from in front of the Plainville Library. 4:30 p.m., bus leaves Wrentham Mall. 6:30 p.m., bus returns to library. $38 and includes transportation to and from mall, driver’s tip, BINGO, raffle prizes; a movie and bottled water. Bring a cooler with snacks and drinks. Bus will be available to store purchases. Reserve. Send checks made out to the Woman’s Club of Plainville by Oct. 31 to Linda Prelli, 16 Dairy Farm Rd., Portland, CT 06480. Seats are limited.

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

BRISTOL

BLUE CHRISTMAS BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Elvis tribute show at the Log Cabin, Holyoke, Mass. Complete luncheon. Visit the Bright Lights Festival at Forest Park, Springfield, Mass. $101 per person. Deadline Nov. 6. (860) 585-1020.

TUESDAY, DEC. 18

BRISTOL

‘EDWARDS TWINS HOLIDAY SHOW’ BUSH TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. West Chester Broadway Theatre, Elmsford, N.Y. Lunch included. $109 per person. Deadline, Nov. 18. (860) 584-1020.

NOW thru OCT. 31

BRISTOL

WITCH’S DUNGEON CLASSIC MOVIE MUSEUM. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. and Halloween, Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $6 donation. Children must be 6 or older and accompanied by an adult. www.preservehollywood.org

NOW to DEC. 14

BRISTOL

LIBRARY TAI CHI CLASS. 9 a.m. on Fridays. (No class Nov. 23). All levels. Beginners welcome. RSVP for whole session or drop-in for single classes. Courtesy of Bristol Tai Chi Club and Dragon’s Wing Tai Chi and Qigong. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.