Republicans plan candidate meet and greet Oct. 26

The Plainville Republicans will hold a meet and greet” for the 2018 state and federal candidates on Friday, Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Fairfield Inn-Waxy O’Connor’s in Plainville at 400 New Britain Ave. Mingle with the Republican candidates to learn more about them. There will be refreshments, with a cash bar. Cover charge is $10.

For more information and advance tickets, contact Helen Bergenty at (860)302-3783 or Gayle Dennehy at (860) 416-4780 or stop in at Republican headquarters at 16 East Main St. in Plainville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.