Cosmetology school students provided inspiration at graduation ceremonies

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Inspiration was provided by words and by example on Sunday as students at The International Institute of Cosmetology graduated in a ceremony in Southington.

IIC, with campuses in Plainville and Wethersfield, presented diplomas and awards to over 130 students programs who completed the required number of hours to enter the field of hairdressing as professionals. Besides the awards, students presented a fashion show at the Aqua Turf, which featured their own creations. Guests and students also watched demonstrations by guest hair artists Omar Antonio and Nato Vandine.

Antonio is an international artist for Sebastian hair products Vandine is a Wella hair products portfolio artist.

To open the afternoon, IIC founder Carmelo Gugliotti addressed the students and their families.

“Invest in yourself,” said Gugliotti. “I know some of you weren’t encouraged when your daughter, your son, your brother or your sister told you when they wanted to go to the hairdressing school. But I want to tell you that they have a dream and when they told you they would do it, that was their passion”

Gugliotti said he had a dream to open a hairdressing school. But someone close to Gugliotti told him the school would fail within a year. Eighteen years later, the school is still there.

“If you have a dream, you have to follow it,” said Gugliotti.

“I came into this industry because I wanted to be an artist,” said Vandine prior to his presentation. “Growing up I did everything from painting to drawing and sculpture. I wanted to make a career out of it but I didn’t know what it meant.”

And that is when he found his way toward a career as a hairdresser.

To the students graduating, Vandine said IIC has given them a good a foundation for being creative with hair. “There are a lot of artists in this room right now.”

Antonio, an avant garde hair stylist, presented a demonstration of how an avant garde look can be translated into a salon ready look. He spoke about how avant garde art, hair, or whatever may not be understood by everyone. But in terms of hair, the cutting edge look will inspire an editorial look that will make its way into magazine. And those magazine image will inspire what a hairdresser will execute in a salon or that a customer will request when they pull into the chair.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN