Linden Street starts annual Literacy Night

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Linden Street School in Plainville kicked off a brand new annual tradition called the “CCSU Literacy Night at Linden” on Thursday evening. A packed cafeteria joined together students and their families along with Linden staff members and Central Connecticut State University undergraduates from the college’s elementary reading and language arts department.

Families were invited to enjoy a donated dinner from Saint’s Restaurant, Frankie’s and Gnazzo’s Food Center while Linden principal Paula Eshoo entertained them with a read-aloud. In the cafeteria, a few smaller activities were set up to get the ball rolling before families were guided to three different classrooms, each with a focus on reading, vocabulary, or writing.

CCSU students who are working towards their master’s degree toward becoming a reading specialist were on the scene helping the elementary students.

“As part of their program, we are working in partnership with schools because we know how important family engagement is in literacy,” said Lynda Valerie, professor of literacy, elementary and early childhood education at CCSU. “From the time a child is born to the time they turn 18, only 11 percent of their time is spent in formal education, so it is incredibly important for schools to work with their community and with families.”

Valerie said the CCSU students are able to get an idea of how important it is as a reading specialist to be a leader in facilitating these kinds of events.

“It’s important to the kids and their families,” she said. “We hope to reinforce that we want to develop children as articulate and joyful readers, writers and thinkers. This is all about reading and writing as a joyful activity – not just for grades.”

CCSU and Plainville Community Schools are fostering a closer relationship that benefits both players. CCSU undergraduates have been placed in Linden Street School classrooms as student teachers and are able to gain experience that aids in their own educations.

“This is our first CCSU literacy night, but we plan to make it an annual event for students,” said Linden Street School assistant principal Melissa Orfitelli. “We hope to plan future events and be a close community partner with CCSU, especially when it comes to family engagement. We look forward to furthering this partnership.”

The classroom activities encouraged families to continue education in their own homes. All of the activities included an explanation of how to bring the subject home and keep the learning going. Altogether, 140 parents and children partook in the event.