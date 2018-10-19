Obituaries: Frances L. Cerasuolo

Frances L. Cerasuolo, 70, of Plainville, and most recently, Indian Trail, NC, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Frances was born on July 21, 1948, the daughter of the late Rocco J. and Hazel (Swanson) Cerasuolo. Fran graduated from Plainville High School and the New Britain General Practical Nurses Program, became a nurse, and retired after more than 40 years of caring for others from NBGH. She also worked at CT Mental Health Affiliates, New Britain and taught at Branford Hall Career Institute, Southington. Fran was a member of the New Britain General Women’s Auxiliary and was recognized as a Nightingale Award recipient, an award given to outstanding nurses throughout CT. She loved to travel and spend time with her many friends and family.

She will be missed by her godchildren, Deneen Lockwood (Bruce) of Canton and their children Jennifer, Kelsey and Alyssa; Sam Plumley (Lori) of Farmington and their children Parker and Bailee; Devlyn Sayball (Dan) of Indian Trail and their children Derek and Darby. She also leaves a brother Rocco P. Cerasuolo of Southington.

In lieu of flowers, Fran may be remembered with contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or the Hospital of Central Connecticut Women’s Auxiliary, 100 Grand St., New Britain, CT 06052.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Fran’s life on Saturday, October 27, 2018, from 10-11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 11 a.m.

