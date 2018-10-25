Obituaries: Jerry Terlecky

With heartfelt sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and father-in-law, Jerry Terlecky, 68, of Kensington, on Thursday, October 25, 2018, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Belgium, he was one of seven children to the late Dmytro and Olga (Holowka) Terleckyj, moving to the US at the age of 7. He had a great love for his country, proudly serving in the US Army during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1971, earning four Bronze Stars. He married the love of his life, Elaine (Beaulieu) shortly after, to whom he was a deeply devoted husband for 48 years. They settled in New Britain, where he worked for more than 35 years at Stanley Works, and was the lead volunteer for their March of Dimes team for 25 years. A self-taught craftsman, plumber and electrician, Jerry spent his retirement years fulfilling his love for woodworking and landscaping by crafting birdhouses alongside his grandchildren, and transforming his backyard into an oasis and sanctuary for countless birds and small animals. He was an avid fisherman, Boston Red Sox and NE Patriots fan, whose greatest joy was spending quality time with his wife, his daughters, to whom he passed on his love for cooking and holiday hosting, and his grandchildren. He will be missed greatly, leaving many cherished memories.

In addition to his wife, Elaine, he will be missed by his daughters, Tracy (Terleckyj) Andruskiewicz and her husband, Gary and Patty (Terlecky) Smith and her husband, Jeffrey; and his treasured grandchildren, Joshua and Amelia. He leaves his brother, Joseph Terlecky and his wife, Renate, his sisters Mary Soderberg and her husband, Ron and Darlene Terlecky; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Nicolai “Nick”, Igor, and Peter Terlecky.

Jerry’s family extends their gratitude to the UConn Neag Cancer Center and Hartford Health Care Hospice team for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry may be remembered with contributions to the House of Heroes Connecticut at www.HOHCT.org , the Uconn Neag Cancer Center, 263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030-1834 or Hartford Healthcare Hospice at www.hartfordhealthcare.org

A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. Committal services with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Family and friends may gather prior to the Mass, on Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com