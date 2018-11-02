Accreditation group visits Plainville High

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Plainville High School was the site of a collaborative conference on Thursday, Oct. 18, and Friday, Oct. 19, part of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation process.

Superintendent of schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett, explained that NEASC accreditation is “critical.”

“It’s critical, you really can’t operate a high school and graduate students with a diploma that is accepted by colleges without that credential,” said Brummett. “It’s extremely important to understand the components of it, and to adhere to those standards.”

Brummett said the collaborative conference team had many positive things to say about PHS, but there were two areas identified where improvements could be made.

“The two things they want us to think about heading into the next two year visit is what’s called tier two interventions, which something we even identified ourselves. What they meant by that was, what kind of structures do we have in place for kids who aren’t necessarily special education, but need additional services. Especially in the area of social and emotional support, and while we have that to a certain degree, it could be better,” said Brummett. “And then the second item they identified that we should work toward what’s called a portrait of the graduate, or a vision of the graduate, which is something that the state also endorses and now NEASC is, that you really have an articulated vision of what kids should leave high school with. We have it in various ways shapes and forms, but this really calls for something very, very clear.”

Brummett said she and her staff has discussed incorporating the portrait of the graduate into the district-wide “three rings” vision statement, which would then be incorporated into all grade levels and would improve coherence.

The accreditation process will conclude in 2020, when the NEASC committee returns to PHS. Brummett said that when the committee returns in 2020, they won’t be looking for perfection, but they will be looking to see how much progress was made from 2018 to 2020.