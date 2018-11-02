Police blotter for Nov. 2

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Oct. 4 to Wednesday, Oct. 10:

Noella Garcia, 47, of 201 Main St., Farmington, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Keith D. Matthews, 28, of 947 W. Main St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with possession of cocaine, improper use of marker plate(s), operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating under suspension.

Sam G. Sargis, 33, of 518 Hobart St., Southington, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Renee L. Kight, 29, of 438 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with operating under suspension, improper use of plate(s), traveling unreasonably fast, and disobeying a traffic signal.

Jose A. Perez, 31, of 46 Sexton St., New Britain, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Jason J. Desanzo, 29, of 18 Mountain View Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with interfering or resisting arrest.

Dominick Bakaj, 19, of 63 Pequot Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with operating under the influence of liquor or drug, improper rear lamps, and failure to drive right.

Jonathan Mic. LaPointe, 35, of 49 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 21 and charged with operating under the influence of liquor or drug.

Marvin Mack, 34, of 80 Cortland St., West Hartford, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with violation of conditional discharge.

Isaiah N. Simmons, 28, of 31 Irving St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Amber A. Smitley, 26, of 454 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with operating under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Robert J. Lee, 36, of 23 W. Main St., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession with intent to sell (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam M. Dzilenski, 30, of 452 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Barrington A. Erskine, 24, of 100 Norton Park Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering or resisting arrest, and third degree assault.

Jeffrey J. Israel, 27, of 512 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with driving under suspension and disobeying a stop sign.