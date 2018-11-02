What to look for on Tuesday’s ballot

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

School will be closed for students, but polls will be open for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. The polling place for district 1 is Linden Street School. District 2 is Our Lady of Mercy Parish Center. District 3 is Toffolon School. District 4 is Wheeler School.

Voter registration is available in person at the Registrars and Town Clerk’s offices, public libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles, other state agencies, online, and by mail.

In order to cast a ballot on Election Day, the applicant must be registered by 8 p.m., and that applies to anybody relying on EDR. Polls will close at 8 p.m.

The ballot

Electors will vote on two state referendums and candidates for Connecticut governor, U.S. Senator, representative in Congress, state senator, state representatives, secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller, attorney general, and judge of probate.

Referendum

On Plainville’s ballots, voters will find two state referendum questions. The ballot referendum question reads as follows:

Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to ensure (1) that all moneys contained in the Special Transportation Fund be used solely for transportation purposes, including the payment of debts of the state incurred for transportation purposes, and (2) that sources of funds deposited in the Special Transportation Fund be deposited in said fund so long as such sources are authorized by statute to be collected or received by the state? Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to require (1) a public hearing and the enactment of legislation limited in subject matter to the transfer, sale or disposition of state-owned or state-controlled real property or interests in real property in order for the General Assembly to require a state agency to sell, transfer or dispose of any real property or interest in real property that is under the custody or control of the agency, and (2) if such property is under the custody or control of the Department of Agriculture or the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, that such enactment of legislation be passed by a two-thirds vote of the total membership of each house of the General Assembly?

State Governor

Gubernatorial candidates include Ned Lamont-Susan Bysiewicz (D), Bob Stefanowski-Joe Markley (R), Rodney Hanscomb-Jeffrey Thibeault (Libertarian), Mark Stewart Greenstein-John Demitrus (Amigo constitution liberty party), and Oz Griebel-Monte E Frank (Griebel Frank for CT party).

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senatorial prospects are Chris Murphy (D), Matthew Corey (R), Richard Lion (libertarian), and Jeff Russell (Green).

U.S. Representatives

Candidates for the Representative in Congress position Jahana Hayes (D) and Manny Santos (R).

CT Senate

State Senate candidates Christopher Wright (D) and Henri Martin (R).

State Representatives

Candidates for state representative include Richard Ireland, Jr. (D) and William Petit, Jr. (R).

Registrar of Voters

Registrar of Voters candidates are Thomas Janik (D) and Robert Sherman (R).

Secretary of the State

Candidates for Secretary of the State include Denise Merrill (D), Susan Chapman (R), Heather Lynn Sylvestre Gwynn (independent), S Michael DeRosa (green).

Treasurer

Candidates for treasurer include Shawn Wooden (D), Thad Gray (R), and Jesse Brohinsky (libertarian).

Comptroller

Candidates for comptroller include Kevin Lembo (D), Kurt Miller (R), Paul Passarelli (libertarian), and Edward Heflin (Green).

Attorney General

Candidates for Attorney General include William Tong (D), Sue Hatfield (R), and Peter Goselin (green).

Judge of Probate

One candidate, Andre Dorval (D), runs unopposed.

Plainville’s registrars of voters are Beth Gasparini and Susan Abram. Gasparini can be reached at (860) 793-0221 ext. 256 and Abram can be reached at the same phone number, ext. 255. To find out where to vote, the secretary of the state’s website features a voter registration lookup. Visit portaldir.ct.gov/SOTS/LookUp.aspx.

Comments? Email scyr@SouthingtonObserver.com.