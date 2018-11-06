Access Healthcare CT questions can be answered

Access Health CT announced state residents who are looking to enroll, re-enroll or have questions about their healthcare coverage can talk to certified brokers, enrollment specialists and Access Health CT staff at several locations during weekdays and Saturdays.

“We are here to help,” said Access Health CT Chief Executive Officer, James Michel in a press release. “If you need help enrolling or re-enrolling for health insurance, we have many people who will help you. All help is free and we have many locations where you can find in person help near you. Bring your questions, and we will help you find the answers.”

Enrollment Center locations are open on weekdays. Enrollment Fairs take place on Saturdays (snow day on Sunday).

“You do not need an appointment for weekday Enrollment Centers or Saturday Enrollment Fairs, but you can register for a Saturday Enrollment Fair ahead of time to make sure you get the help you need,” said Access Health CT Director of Marketing, Andrea Ravitz in a press release.

To register for an Enrollment Fair, visit learn.accesshealthct.com/locations for more information.

The following “Enrollment Centers” are places where people can find free help during weekdays:

New Britain, Trinity-on-Main

69 Main St.

Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

West Hartford, Noah Webster Library

20 South Main St.

Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.