Rain doesn’t dampen Blue Devils 37-0 win

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Blue Devils were not about to let Avon rain on their parade last Friday as Plainville celebrated senior night at Tinty Stadium. Sometimes when it rains it pours and that’s exactly what it did as the torrential down pour soaked Alumni Field.

Plainville entered the second quarter in a scoreless battle with the Falcons. The Blue Devils then opened up a deluge of their own scoring five touchdowns on just 14 plays to stick the game in their back pocket taking a 34-0 lead into the halftime break.

The Blue and White hyped up for senior night ended the regular season at home with a perfect 5-0 record adding a second half field goal in the 37-0 win improving to 6-3 on the season.

“We are going to do what we do regardless of the weather,” said Plainville head coach Tim Shea. “We practice in the rain so it wasn’t anything new for us.”

“We would have liked to air it out a little more but our offensive line was getting the job done. Our defense has been playing real well over the last four games and put us in good field position during that second quarter.”

Plainville has one more game left on Thanksgiving Day at Farmington as they try and end a three game skid against the Indians who have won six of seven contests in this Holiday Classic for the Olde Canal Cup.

Senior captains Frankie Griffin, Brady Callahan, and Jason Mills said their goodbyes to the hometown crowd for the final time along with seniors Brendan Quilter, Sam Lestini, Marcos Gutierrez, Alec Karal and Mike McGinley along with Kanyon Adams, Alex Hernandez, Jared Riback, Rob Politis, and Dom Pedrolini.

“We were a little dinged up so we had some younger guys out there,” said Shea. “But that has been our story all year. Next guy in, next guy up, and I thought we handled it pretty well.”

The Plainville defense had little opposition holding the Falcons to just 57 yards of total offense in the game. However, the Blue Devils couldn’t seem to get on track until they received a punt to start the second quarter.

Set up at the Falcons 44 yard line Griffin (7-12 passing for 127 yards) found Christian Collins (2 receptions for 68 yards) on a slant over the middle for a 22 yard pickup.

On the next play, Quilter (18 carries 97 yards) bolted 22 yards into the end zone. Mason Sarra (four to five extra points, one field goal) had his extra point kick blocked but the Blue Devils were on the board 6-0.

With the way the rain was coming down, it appeared like that could very well be the only score of the game, but it was just a preview of coming attractions. The Plainville defense pinned Avon in its own territory for the remainder of the half and the Blue Devils’ offense took advantage of every opportunity.

Following another Avon punt in took just two more plays for the Blue Devils to get back in the end zone. Griffin and Callahan (three receptions for 51 yards, two carries for 16 yards) hooked up on a 30 yard pass play before Griffin (14 carries 77 yards, 3 TDs) barreled in from five yards out.

The Falcons had a touchdown when Jaden Folkwein took off on an 82 yard scamper but it was called back on a holding penalty. Dan Quick (12 carries 40 yards) picked up some positive yardage but Avon was forced to punt for the third series in a row. Plainville went on its longest drive of the quarter going 40 yards in five plays with Griffin scoring on a one yard plunge opening a 20-0 advantage.

Avon lost the ensuing kick off when it deflected off a player in the front row and Beau Lasher recovered for the Blue Devils with 3:30 left in the half. Callahan scored on a 12 yard burst completing a three play drive to up the margin at 27-0.

The Falcons came up with their initial first down of the game but lost the ball on downs four plays later. Plainville got the ball back with under a minute to play in the half and Griffin scored his third touchdown of the game on a two yard keeper for a 34-0 halftime lead.

Riback recovered a fumbled punt to give Plainville the ball late in the third quarter and Sarra put the final points on the board booting a 32 yard field goal for the 37-0 margin of victory.

“I’m really happy for this senior class,” said Shea. “It was a tough start a few years ago going winless but they bought into the system and continued to improve. Going undefeated at home in their senior year shows all the hard work they put into this has paid off. I’m proud of them.”