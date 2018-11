In 2019, the Town of Plainville will be celebrating 150 years since its inception. The Plainville Town Council is looking to form a committee of interested Town residents to discuss possible celebratory events to honor Plainville’s 150th Anniversary.

To be considered for the 150th Anniversary Celebration Committee, applicants must be residents of Plainville and currently be registered to vote.

To obtain an application, contact the Plainville Town Manager’s Office at (860) 793-0221 x205.