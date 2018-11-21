Town seeks volunteers for boards and commissions

The Town of Plainville is looking for volunteers to serve on a town board or commission. To be considered for a position, applicants must be a resident of Plainville and currently be registered to vote.

Below is a list of boards and commissions that currently have openings, along with a brief description of their scope of responsibilities and meeting schedule.

Inland Wetlands & Watercourse Commission: The Commission is responsible for overseeing protection of the Town’s inland wetlands. Relying on an official map and regulations, the commission accepts and processes applications from property owners for permits to conduct regulated activities within wetlands or affecting them from upland areas. Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month.

Zoning Board of Appeals: The board serves the public in the capacity of hearing and deciding applications for variances to the zoning regulations of the Town in unusual or unique circumstances. Meetings are the second Monday of each month.

Conservation Commission: The commission is responsible to develop, conserve, supervise and regulate natural resources. It reviews problems of water pollution and water supply; adopts good land use and soil conservation practices; works with the Recreation Department in planning for present and future park and recreation needs; urges use of open spaces marshland and flood plain for wildlife and sanctuary; and acts as coordinating agency for the town on conservation matters. Annual activities include river clean-ups, coordinating the fishing derby and facilitating Earth Day. Meetings are the second Wednesday of each month excluding July and August.

To obtain an application, contact the town manager’s office at (860) 793-0221 x205.