Obituaries: Richard ‘Dick’ Saucier

Richard “Dick” Saucier, 81 of Bristol, left this world to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ on November 28, 2018. Richard was born in Fort Kent Maine on July 7, 1937. He was the son of the late Theodule and Aline (Touissant) Saucier and the loving husband of 42 years to Susan M. (Graffam) Saucier. Susan affectionately called him her “gentle giant” because of his kindness and gentle respectful manner.

In addition to his wife Susan, he is survived by his brother Robert and his wife Thelma Saucier, his sister-in-law Marcia Saucier, his 6 children, Laurie-Ann Saucier, Daniel Ross Saucier, Donald Saucier, Doreen Gallagher, Wayne Saucier, Holly and her husband Greg Chandler as well as 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many loving brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald J Saucier and Allen Saucier, his eldest son, Richard Saucier Jr., two granddaughters, Erica Saucier and Caitlin Gallagher.

Richard was educated in Fort Kent Maine where he worked on his family farm, also employed as a lumberjack and construction worker prior to moving. Once in Connecticut he was employed doing precision factory work. He helped initiate a Gospel Sing Ministry in 1992 with his wife Susan and his late mother-in-law, Gertrude Melissa Graffam, where they enjoyed many afternoons singing at local nursing homes. Richard enjoyed being a member of the Liberty Baptist Church family where he had many laughs and loving relationships.

A Memorial Service at Liberty Baptist Church and burial at West Cemetery in Plainville will be held on a future date to be determined by the family.

