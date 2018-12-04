Plainville lights up the tree this week

by SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The holiday season is full of traditions. For Plainville residents, that includes the annual tree lighting in the center of town.

The Plainville Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Plainville merchants association announced the 26th annual Plainville tree lighting and holiday stroll was set for Dec. 6 and 7 beginning at 5 p.m. at the firehouse.

“It doesn’t get any better than this for a family event,” said Chamber of Commerce member Lisa Hubina.

The Plainville High School band and chorus, alongside the Kids in the Middle, the middle school’s chorus, will kick off the night with a sing-along featuring all the classics. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Jeff DiCosimo, chair of the Plainville chamber, will begin the speaking portion of the event.

Pastor Jim Caron from Faith Bible Church will perform an invocation before town officials take the stage, including Town Council chair Kathy Pugliese, Town Manager Robert Lee, Plainville Fire Chief Kevin Toner, Plainville police department lieutenant Eric Peterson, and superintendent Maureen Brummett.

The Board of Education will perform a jingle bell sing along before some words from Marco Palermo of the Plainville merchants association and a benediction by pastor Caron. Then, a Linden Street School student will light up the tree and call for Santa.

“Santa drives in on a firetruck for all the kids,” said Hubina. “The town is decorated with lights and lots of decorations for that warm Christmas feeling.”

After the tree lighting, everyone is invited to the firehouse for cookies and cider with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. All those interested in participating in the holiday stroll can pick up their maps inside. Horse drawn wagon rides will travel the nearby streets while the holiday stroll kicks into action.

Downtown merchants will host various activities and offer specials to visitors. Each merchant participating in the stroll will stamp the maps of visitors. Each merchant will host their own raffle. Get stamped at that business to be entered into the raffle. Fill out the map completely for a chance to be entered into a bonus raffle.

This year’s merchants participating in the stroll include: Vital Life Center, Plainville Historic Society, Lion’s Club, River Wellness Community, Renaissance Cyclery, The Li’l Plant Shop, 50 West, Main Street Diner, Jeff Brown Insurance Agency, Martel Music, D’Marie’s Pizza, Chestnuts, Flipping and Stones, Studio 466 and Mari J. Salon.

Thursday night’s events wrap up at 8 p.m., but the holiday stroll will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the 26th annual tree lighting and holiday stroll, visit @plainvilletreelightingandholidaystroll and @plainvillechamberofcommerce on Facebook.