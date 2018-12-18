Town’s holiday office hours

The Town of Plainville offices announced the following holiday business hours.

On Dec. 24, the municipal center will close at 11:30 a.m. The senior center will close at 1 p.m., and the library will close at 1:30 p.m.

All offices will be closed on Dec. 25, with the exception of the Senior Center’s annual Christmas dinner for members beginning at 11:30 a.m. call the senior center for reservations at (860) 747-5728.

On Dec. 31, the municipal center will close at 11:30 a.m. The senior center will close at 1 p.m., and the library will close at 1:30 p.m. On Jan. 1, all offices will be closed.

There will be regular refuse and recycling collection on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. There will be no collection on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Both of those collections will be delayed one day for both weeks. Collections will run from Wednesday through Saturday both weeks.