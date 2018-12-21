Obituaries: Joan St. Pierre

Joan (Czerbinski) St. Pierre, 82, of Southington, formerly of Plainville, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. She is now reunited with her husband Donald, who predeceased her in 2009.

Born in Windsor, VT on April 26, 1936, she was one of 3 children to the late Walter and Gladys (Fuller) Czerbinski. Raised and educated in Plainville, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald in 1955, established their family and became treasured members and volunteers in their community. An LPN in her earlier years, Joan cared for others at Bristol Hospital before retiring to devote herself to her family and to her town. She was a Cub Scout leader, and camp nurse for the Girls Scouts, a band parent and founding, lifelong member of the Athletic Backers Club. A former Chairman on the Plainville Town Council, she was a Senior Center volunteer since its inception, also serving on the Housing Authority and the Committee on Aging. Always one to find joy being surrounded by her family, she could be found many days alongside them at Saint’s and was proud to celebrate their 50th anniversary last year. Joan was a woman of strong faith, a lifelong member, volunteer and benefactor at Our Lady of Mercy Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. The matriarch of her family and her community, she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Linda of Southington, David and Nancy of Orlando, FL and John and Claudia of Bristol; her grandchildren who brought her the most joy; Joseph and his wife, Brooke, William and his wife, Lindsay, Ashley Goldstein and her husband, Ben, Tyler, Ryan, Morgan, Kevin, and Andrew; 2 great-grandchildren Sloan and Joey, and a great-granddaughter on the way; her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Loretta Czerbinski of Hagerstown, MD; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Bill Pettis of Rockledge, FL; her sister-in-law and dear friend, Janet St. Pierre; her uncle, Wayne Fuller and his wife, Treaty; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, Joan may be remembered with contributions to the Petit Family Foundation, PO Box 310, Plainville, CT 06062 or at www.petitfamilyfoundation.org

Funeral services in celebration of Joan’s life will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Committal services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to Donald on the same day, nine years later. Family and friends may gather on Sunday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com