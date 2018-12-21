Whiting Motors welcomed to town

SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business owners Taj and Jennifer Sehmi to town with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 13. Whiting Motors, LLC is open to the public, championing “quality used cars and reliable repair.”

Located at 195 Whiting St., the owners have taken over a building that had been vacant for over a year.

“This is a new business, and we are new to this town, looking to give help to those who need it,” said Taj. “We’re happy to be in this location. We hope to bring life back to this building.”

Whiting Motors, LLC is both a used car dealership and car repair shop with a three bay, full-service garage, staffed with licensed mechanics. Services provided include oil change and lube, maintenance, service and repair, timing belt, tire services, towing service, muffler and exhaust, transmission repair, check-engine light, and air conditioning and heating.

“We are offering very reasonable prices. Definitely not out to rob anyone,” said Taj. “As long as I can pay my bills I will be happy. We will operate with fairness and honesty.”

The Sehmis live in a neighboring town and said Plainville has been more than welcoming to them.

“The community has been so supportive of us coming to town,” said Jennifer. “We look forward to getting involved in the community.”

The couple said they have wanted to start this business for years and are excited to get started. Whiting Motors, LLC held a ribbon cutting at the end of November, and said business has been going well.

“The Chamber of Commerce has been so wonderful, and brought this ribbon cutting together tonight for us,” said Jennifer Sehmi.

Chamber of Commerce members came out to support the business that night.

“I just love the business. I’m excited for them and happy to have them in Plainville,” said Lisa Hubina. “They’re family oriented, and offer competitive prices. We’ve only heard good comments about them.”

Whiting Motors, LLC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or visit their website at whitingmotors.net. Call (860) 846-0254.

