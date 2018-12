Health listings, starting Dec. 28

THURSDAY, JAN. 3

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Hhcseniorservices.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

SOUTHINGTON

SUPPORT GROUP FOR FAMILIES AND CAREGIVERS OF THOSE LIVING WITH ALZHEIMER’S OR RELATED MEMORY DISEASE. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Respite care available during the meeting at Mulberry Gardens’ Adult Day Center. (860) 276-1020. Mulberrygardens.org

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.