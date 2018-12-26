Holiday listings, starting Dec. 28

MONDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

SINGLES NEW YEAR’S PARTY. Held by Singles Social Connections. 8 p.m. till the new year is rung in. Dress to impress, BYOB, and appetizer or dessert to share. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $10. If you don’t want to bring food, extra $5. Reserve. (860)463-6906.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY FOR KIDS. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Celebrate the new year. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ring out the old year and ring in the new. Celebrate cultures and tradition from around the world. Create masks and noisemakers. Visit from Father Time. Music. Dancing. 11:30 a.m., New Year’s parade. Noon, watch the ball drop, complete with confetti and balloons. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $12 per person, $6 for members. ImagineNation.org/calendar.

RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE CHAPARRALS. 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Buffet dinner, dancing, live music. Bring your favorite beverage. Noise makers, hats, and streamers will be distributed. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $40. (860) 585=5411.

ROCKING NEW YEARS’ EVE WITH KEEPERS OF THE VIBE AND THE LEFTOVERS. Crystal Bees, 240 Spring St., Southington. $15 cover includes champagne toast at midnight and bonus $15 arcade card entrée. www.CrystalBees.com

OTHER

RICK SPRINGFIELD. 9 p.m. Grand Theater, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket.

KESHA. 8 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville.

PLAINVILLE

NOON YEAR’S EVE ZUMBA PARTY. 11 a.m. For ages 4 to 11. Instructors from PJ’s Z Factory will lead the event with ice breakers, stretches, games, songs, dancing and a “Noon” Year’s Eve countdown, complete with a bubble wrap stomp. Register. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru DEC. 31

BRISTOL

HOLIDAY MINI-SALE. Held by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Sale features nearly-new, gift-quality books for readers of all ages, a large selection of children’s books, movies, music, and other holiday-themed items. New items added frequently throughout the run of the sale. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Manross Public Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.