Malloy leaves with low popularity but national following

HARTFORD, Conn. — A two-term Connecticut governor who struggled throughout with low popularity, Dannel P. Malloy says he was surprised himself by the victories he pulled off in the 2010 and 2014 elections.

As the Democrat leaves office his approval ratings remain among the lowest of any U.S. governor, although he is viewed as a star nationally in some circles for his work on issues including criminal justice and education reform.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Malloy said he was willing to endure bruising political battles to pursue changes he believed were necessary. He said: “I could have been popular and ineffective, but I couldn’t in this state be popular and effective.”

Democratic businessman Ned Lamont will be sworn in as the state’s next governor on Jan. 9.

Associated Press