Police respond to murder-suicide Dec. 22

The Plainville Police Department released that “officers responded to a report of two deceased individuals inside a vehicle at Robertson Airport,” on Saturday, Dec. 22.

The individuals were identified as Plainville residents and brothers, 66-year-old Byron Anderson and 68-year-old Nils Anderson.

“It was apparent that the deaths were suspicious and we immediately began a criminal investigation,” according to a press release from the Department. “Our initial investigation indicates that this was a murder/suicide where older brother, Nils Anderson, shot and killed Byron Anderson with a handgun before using the same handgun to kill himself.”

The Plainville Police were assisted by the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, who aided the investigation by processing the crime scene.

Autopsies were performed on both individuals by the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The release also states that the Plainville Police Department has “no reason to believe anyone else was involved in this incident.”