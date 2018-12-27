Bring your Christmas trees to transfer station starting today

The Town of Plainville recently released that “residents may bring their Christmas trees to the Transfer Station on Granger Lane., beginning Thursday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Jan. 18, free of charge.”

Plainville residents using a bag transport their tree should remove the tree from the bag, before placing the tree in the designated collection area.

For those unable to transport their Christmas tree, “the Roadways Department will be collecting them the week of Jan., 14 to Jan., 18.” Trees should be left at the curb by Jan., 13, and residents are asked to make sure their trees are free of ice and snow and should not be left in the road or blocking any sidewalks or walkways.