New officer hired

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

During the Monday, Dec. 17, meeting of the Plainville Town Council, residents had an opportunity to witness the swearing in of a new police officer, Justin Barrington.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity, I’ve been working really hard,” said Barrington. “I’m just very excited for this opportunity and to stay in this community, so, thank you very much.”

A motion was made by Councilor Deb Tompkins and seconded by Councilor Chris Wazorko to appoint Barrington to the position, effective Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

Barrington’s badge was pinned by his father, and he was sworn in by town clerk, Carol Skultety.

Police Chief Matthew Catania said Barrington will begin at the Connecticut Police Academy on Monday, Dec. 31.

Barrington has been employed in the Town of Plainville for the past 13 years as a member of the Buildings and Grounds Department. Barrington was born and raised in Plainville, and graduated through the Plainville Community Schools system. Currently, said the chief, he is working towards his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice at Tunxis Community College.

“[Barrington] has earned a reputation as a dependable, hard working person, someone who takes direction very well and his assignments very seriously,” said Catania. “Justin has completed and passed all the required entry level test processes. During the interviews he has impressed everyone with his strong desire to serve Plainville and his strong work ethic. I personally find Justin to be polite, friendly, and approachable. I believe he will make an excellent addition to the force.”

Council Chair Kathy Pugliese said it was “wonderful to have our new police officer on board,” and thanked Barrington for remaining in the town of Plainville.

“I wish you all the best in your career, I wish you great success at the academy,” said Pugliese. “We do appreciate all of our police officers, they put themselves in the line of duty and potential harm.”