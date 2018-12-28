Police blotter for Dec. 28

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Dec. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 19:
- Floyd R. Martin, 41, of 4 Elaine Dr., Simsbury, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and illegal possession of drugs. In a separate incident, Martin was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Manuel A. Valentin, 36, of last known address Harral Avenue, Bridgeport, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree strangulation, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.
- Cynthia M. Oyola, 26, of 166 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.
- Gabriel Salazar, 34, of 215 North St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest and making a false statement.
- Duane E. Black, 32, of 206 Wooster St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Antonis Mangllara, 25, of 855 Broad Ave., Ridgefield, N.J., was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.
- Philip M. Huntington, 61, of 187 N. Washington St., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny.