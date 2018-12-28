Police blotter for Dec. 28

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Dec. 15 to Wednesday, Dec. 19:

Floyd R. Martin, 41, of 4 Elaine Dr., Simsbury, was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and illegal possession of drugs. In a separate incident, Martin was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Manuel A. Valentin, 36, of last known address Harral Avenue, Bridgeport, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree strangulation, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.

Cynthia M. Oyola, 26, of 166 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second degree reckless endangerment, and second degree breach of peace.

Gabriel Salazar, 34, of 215 North St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with interfering with or resisting arrest and making a false statement.

Duane E. Black, 32, of 206 Wooster St., New Britain, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Antonis Mangllara, 25, of 855 Broad Ave., Ridgefield, N.J., was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Philip M. Huntington, 61, of 187 N. Washington St., Plainville, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with sixth degree larceny.