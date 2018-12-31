Stand-off then arrest at Connecticut Commons last Friday

A report of a handgun being fired at Connecticut Commons last Friday led to a stand-off with a suspect, an arrest, and the ultimate revelation that the handgun was plastic.

Police arrested Eduardo Rivera, 44, of New Britain and charged him with first degree falsely reporting an incident, interfering with an officer, second degree breach of peace, first reckless endangerment, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Plainville police received a report Friday, Dec. 28 from a male witness that another male was firing a gun at the back door of Lowe’s Home Improvement at the Connecticut Commons Plaza on New Britain Avenue.

Police said they responded to the scene and found a male suspect holding a handgun behind Dick’s Sporting Goods near the area of the loading docks. Police detained the male suspect in that area and evacuated surrounding business.

Police negotiated with the suspect who did not initially comply with any orders to drop his handgun.

Members of the Central Regional Emergency Response Team, the West Hartford ERT Team, along with officers from the New Britain Police Department, Bristol Police Department, and the States Attorney’s Office responded to assist with the matter.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police said, ERT officers successfully took the male suspect, Rivera, into custody through the use of non-lethal force. Rivera was taken to New Britain Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the handgun was retrieved and discovered to be an unloaded plastic BB gun.

There were no injuries to any responding law enforcement personnel or civilian in the area, said Plainville police.

Rivera is currently being held on a $100,000 surety bond.