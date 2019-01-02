Obituaries: Stephen Longfellow

Stephen H. Longfellow, 79, of Bristol, widower of Rowena C.

(St. Pierre) Longfellow, died on Tuesday (January 1,

2019) at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Steve was

born in East Machias, Maine on June 5, 1939 and was a son

of the late Eric and Ruby (Holmes) Longfellow. He

graduated from Plainville High School and worked for New

England Airfoil Products for 41 years before going to work

for Olson Brothers until retiring in July 2018. He was a

United States Army veteran and a member of the American

Legion. A parishioner of St. Matthew Church, he enjoyed

fishing and gardening, and was an avid fan of the Red Sox,

UCONN Huskies, NASCAR, and the Patriots. Steve is

survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Lisa and Joe

Lavoie of Meriden, and Amy and Chad Gallagher of

Ivoryton; two step-children: Bruce Cyr and wife, Suzanne,

of Southington, and Bridget Cyr of Bristol; 11

grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and

nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers: Eric and

William Longfellow and Kendall Dunbar, and step-son:

Brien Cyr. Funeral services will be held on Saturday

(January 5, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35

Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church

Ave., Forestville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM.

Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph

Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk

Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT

Please visit Steve’s memorial website

at www.FunkFuneralHome.com