Obituary: Frank Joseph Cocozza Sr., 78

Frank Joseph Cocozza Sr., 78, beloved husband for 55 years and best friend of Lucille (Cicarelli) Cocozza passed away unexpectedly January 4, 2019.

He was born in Newark, N.J. on Jan. 17, 1940, the son of the late Frank and Concetta “Tilly” (Restaino) Cocozza. Frank grew up in the Stephen Crane Village. He used his strong work ethic to create a life second to none and never forgot his roots.

He studied electronics in the Navy from 1959 to 1963 and was active on three different vessels while in the Navy. He was deployed as part of the Naval blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After completing his service he sought work and delivered bread for Dugans Bakery. On one of his Thursdays off he interviewed and was hired to work for a large material handling company. He worked his way through the ranks and rose to Controls Engineering Manager and after transitioning into Sales was named Salesman of the Year. His grasp of his craft, creativity, and work ethic caught the attention of his District Manager and together in 1979 they co-founded Conveyco Technologies. Through his leadership and hard work Conveyco had risen to become one of the largest Warehouse Automation concerns in North America by the time of his retirement in 2006. Frank served on the company’s Board of Directors and was preparing to celebrate its 40th Anniversary in March with its team whom he loved as family.

Frank was extremely dedicated to his family and friends. They were his everything. He devoted his energy towards helping them through his many random acts of kindness, often going out of his way and never seeking the limelight because of his humility.

Second only to Frank’s love of family and friends was his love for the game of golf. He was the 2018 Hartford Club Golf League Champion. Frank constantly encouraged the use of the “foot wedge” when someone else he was playing with was struggling but seldom used such a club for his own gain. Frank loved to drive fast and had earned the nickname “Mario” from his family and friends. He once got caught idling at 78 miles an hour on the way off an off ramp while on the way to a sales call. While teasing his grandchildren or just joking with family/friends you could hear the laugh that started in his feet from a block away. His love of cooking was a gift he chose to share with family and friends and that laugh was often on full display.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Lucille “Lucy” Clark of Plainville, Frank Jr. of Kensington, and Raymond and wife Alba of Southington, his grandchildren Justin Myjak and wife Caitlyn, Julia, David, Daniel, Raymond and Frank Cocozza. He is also survived by his sister Wilhelmina and husband Richard “Rick” Alessio, sister in law Jacquelin Cocozza, and brother in law Patrick Meola, Sr. of New Jersey. He was predeceased by his daughter Annmarie, his brother Joseph, his sisters in-law Mary Meola, Susan Tufariello, Sandra Cicarelli, and Angela Cicarelli and son in-law Richard “Dick” Clark.

Calling hours are Friday evening from 4-8 pm at DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. A viewing will also be held at DellaVecchia at 10 am on Saturday prior to a Christian burial at 11 AM at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research 415 Crossways Park Dr D, Woodbury, NY 11797, or the random act of goodness of your choice.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com