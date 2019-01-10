Tunxis students inducted into business honor society

FARMINGTON—The Delta Beta chapter of Kappa Beta Delta (KBD) honor society at Tunxis Community College inducted 23 business students and honorary members during a ceremony at Tunxis on Nov. 16.

The following Bristol students were among the list of inductees: Kathleen Allen; Nathan Duffy; Thomas Golden; and Izabela Olekszyk.

The following Plainville students were among the list of inductees: Martha Landrette; Ania Scott; and Krista Weber.

The following Southington students were among the list of inductees: Patrycja Duliban and Natasha Figueroa.

To be eligible, students must have completed 30 credit hours toward their associate degree and have a minimum GPA of 3.5.