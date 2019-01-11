Obituary: William Smith, 91

William Smith, 91, of Plainville and formerly of Prospect, surrounded by his family passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. For over 68 years, he was the loving husband of Mildred Smith who passed on October 25, 2018.

He was born on July 31, 1927 in Winsted son of the late William H. and Rose (Waters) Smith. Prior to his retirement, William worked for Plasticrete as a Yard Foreman. Since 1983, he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and faithfully attended until just a few years ago. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed horseshoes and camping. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially at Christmas time.

William is survived by his children Gertrude (Unsderfer) Jones of Lee, MA; Douglas King and wife Brenda of Becket, MA; Sandra Houle and husband Armand of Housatonic, MA; Rosemarie Stanley and husband Gregg of Plainville, CT; and Thomas Smith and wife Dorothy of Wolcott, CT, twenty three grandchildren, sixty two great grandchildren, and thirty one great great grandchildren. He also leaves a step brother Joseph Bredeau of CA, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three sisters Vivian Mosgrove, Dora Bushey, and Ronice Smith and two brothers Kenneth Smith and Aaron Smith.

The Funeral will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Bethel Baptist Church, 150 Union City Road, Prospect. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Road, Prospect is assisting the family with arrangements.

