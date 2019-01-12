Petit, Martin hold Coffee and Conversation evens Jan. 15

State Representative William A. Petit Jr. (R-22) and Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) on Tuesday, Jan. 15 will hold their first Coffee & Conversation event of the 2019 legislative session.

The session will be held 8 to 9 a.m. at Bolo Bakery, 33 Whiting St., Plainville and from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rebel Dog Coffee, 393 Farmington Ave.,

Plainville,

These events are designed to provide residents with an opportunity to speak with the each of the representatives about issues affecting the district, bill proposal ideas, or other legislative related topics.

If you have any questions or cannot make the event but would like to connect with the representatives, call (800) 842-1423 for Rep. Petit, or (860) 240-0022 for Sen. Martin.