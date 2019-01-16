Resident gets Humanitarian Award

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

A Plainville resident, and the animal rescue organization she founded five years ago, have been bestowed the 2018 Betty Kroher Humanitarian Spirit Award.

Jennifer Anderson Humphrey, who now lives in Southington, accepted the award on Dec. 27 for her work with Brass City Rescue Alliance during a live radio broadcast on WATR 1320 AM in Waterbury.

“Her affection and concern for the animals she and the rescue care for is unparalleled,” said Christopher Fortier, chairman of the award committee, in a press release. “There is a significant emotional and physical toll involved in what Jennifer does, but she’s not intimidated. We need more people like her.”

The nonprofit BCRA developed from the former Friends of the Waterbury Pound into a group that broadened its scope to aid shelter animals across the state. Headquartered in Middlebury, the organization marks its fifth anniversary this month.

The past year was “daunting,” Humphrey said, with dozens of animals needing critical medical attention.

The group at any one time is caring for, housing and looking to adopt out numerous potential pets.

“We are honored to be selected for the award and have our work recognized,” Humphrey said in a press release. “We will never stop advocating with local groups to push for stricter animal cruelty laws and any law that protects the innocent lives entrusted to us.”

The award is presented annually in honor of the late Kroher, who had been executive director of the now defunct Southington chapter of the American Red Cross.