Petit, Martin get state assignments

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Plainville’s state legislators have announced their committee assignments for the Senate and House of Representatives session, which began on Jan. 9.

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) has been named by Senate Republican leader Leonard Fasano as the ranking member for both the Commerce Committee and the Transportation Committee. He also will serve as a member of the finance, revenue and bonding committee.

“I am very grateful to leader Fasano for his confidence in me to assist in the leadership off these key committees,” said Martin in a press release. “Building up our infrastructure and providing Connecticut’s businesses with the space they need to grow are both absolutely crucial to the recovery of our state.”

The Transportation Committee deals with all matters relating to the Department of Transportation, including highways and bridges, navigation, aeronautics, mass transit and railroads, and to the State Traffic Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“For far too long, our transportation system has been underfunded and we have lacked a significant and comprehensive plan for addressing the needs of our infrastructure and public transit system,” said Martin in a press release.

The Commerce Committee produces legislation to spur economic and community development, and is committed to bringing businesses back to Connecticut and growing the economy.

“Connecticut has suffered from a harsh business environment,” said Martin in a press release. “If we are to let our economy grow, we need to allow for the opportunities that will stimulate commerce, both within our state and with our neighbors.”

The Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee is the legislature’s tax writing committee, and also focuses on limiting our borrowing to necessary and beneficial projects across the state.

“I am eager to get to work with my colleagues to find solutions to the important issues we face together as a state and continuing the historic bipartisan cooperation that Connecticut has benefitted from these past two years,” said Martin in a press release.

As for state representative William Petit, Jr. (R-22), he has been appointed by House Republican leader Themis Klarides as ranking member of the legislature’s public health committee, serving as the House Republican Caucus’ senior leader of the committee.

“I am honored to have been selected by leader Klarides to serve as ranking member of the public health committee for the upcoming term,” said Rep. Petit in a press release. “There will be many important issues that will come before the committee this season, and I look forward to leveraging my career as a medical doctor and consultant in the field to help to inform public policy and best practices to ensure the health and well-being of the people of Connecticut of all ages.”

Klarides added she is thankful to Rep. Petit for his “steadfast and unwavering service” to the House Republican Caucus.

“I know that I can rely on him to maintain discipline and ensure that business in the public health committee runs efficiently and best represents common sense policies dedicated to the well-being of the people of Connecticut,” said Klarides.

“I am looking forward to getting back to work on behalf of the people of Plainville and New Britain and the state of Connecticut,” said Petit in a press release. “This promises to be a very busy session with much work to be done, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get moving. I encourage anyone who has questions or concerns regarding state government to contact me.”

