Obituary: Vivian Mae (Hunter) Nielson, 89

Vivian Mae (Hunter) Nielson, 89, of Plainville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Touchpoints of Farmington.

Born in Hartford on July 31, 1929, she was the last surviving of four children to the late Earle and Minetta (Temple) Hunter. She settled in Plainville where she raised her two sons, and worked for the family business, Nielson’s Pools, as well as for D.R. Templeman. A devoted mother and Grammy, Vivian she will be missed for her effortless courage as she faced life’s struggles and her admirable aptitude to keep singing until the end.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Rod and Barbara Nielson of Plainville and Gary and Jeanette Nielson of Hopkington, NH; her grandchildren, Sarah Nielson of Cumberland, ME and Tyler Nielson and his wife, Michelle of Bristol; and her two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Signorelli and Lillian Nielson. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and her second family at Touchpoints. She was predeceased by her former husband, Kenneth Nielson, her dear friend and companion, Samuel Brown, and her three brothers, Edward, Robert and Vern Hunter.

Our sincerest appreciation to Dr. Steven Zebrowski and the staff, CNAs, and RNs at Touchpoints of Farmington, especially Suezette and Kisha, for their heartfelt and expert care. You are truly special people! A special thank you her hairdresser, Robyn, who brightened Mom’s world once a week for many years, and to her good friend Theresa who always took the time to visit.

Vivian’s love for dogs may be remembered with contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111 or www.cthumane.org

Honoring Vivian’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com