The Blue Devils’ week in review

Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville ice hockey has won three straight games and improved its record to 8-2. Two of those wins came last week, with several Blue Devils shining in one of the victories.

The Wethersfield co-op took down Hall-Southington 3-1 on Jan. 16 at the Veteran’s Memorial Ice Rink in West Hartford. Josh Fontaine of Plainville assisted on the first Eagle goal, which was scored by Aaron Cholewa with 11:06 left in the first period. The other assist on the goal came from Trevor Piecewicz. Owen Davidson of Plainville assisted on the second Wethersfield goal, which was scored by Brent Clemens. The goal put the Eagles ahead 2-1 with 11 minutes left in the second period. Devin Norton of Plainville put the game away with a goal at the 12:25 mark of the third period. One of the assists on the goal was from Plainville’s Cole McNamara, with the other coming from Andrew Albano. Jake Peckrul made 25 saves for the Eagles in the victory.

Wethersfield defeated EO Smith 1-0 on Jan. 19 at the Newington ice Arena. Piecewicz scored the lone goal while Peckrul and the defense pitched the shutout. The 8-2 record gives the Eagles their fastest state tournament qualification in program history.

Up next: Wethersfield has three games this week, all at home. The Eagles hosted North Haven on Monday and South Windsor on Wednesday. Wethersfield plays the Newington Co-op on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. The Eagles will be raising money to fight childhood cancer that night, and all proceeds go to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and St. Jude’s Hospital.

Wrestling

Plainville dropped to 10-9 in dual meets (1-2 CCC South Division) with a 41-28 loss to Platt on Jan. 16 in Meriden. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Berlin on Wednesday. Plainville heads to Portland on Saturday for the Highlander Invitational.

Indoor track and field

Plainville senior John Siani competed in two events at the Jan. 19 SCC Coaches Invitational in New Haven. Siani finished 14th in the 600m (1:29.98) and 17th in the 300m dash (38.25 seconds). Next up is the CCC Championships on Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Boys swimming

Plainville improved to 3-2 with a 94-87 win over Rocky Hill on Jan. 15 at Plainville High School. The Blue Devils were at Bulkeley High School in Hartford on Tuesday for a meet against the Bulkeley/ HMTCA co-op. Plainville hosts next-door neighbor Southington on Friday at 4 p.m.