Musical generations merge to create new entity

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Magic Dick first came to the attention of rock fans as the harmonica player for the J. Geils Band.

Shun Ng is a young guitarist and singer out of Boston who has earned praise from the likes of Quincy Jones.

The duo, born in different eras, recently teamed up as a musical entity – touring the country and recording an EP, “About Time.”

This cross-generational musical team touches down at Daryl’s House in Pawling, N.Y. on Jan. 27.

Although they are of different musical generations, Magic Dick, born as Richard Salwitz, said in an email interview that is beside the point when they work together.

“Shun and I are on the same artistic wavelength and we share and love the same musical foots,” said Solwitz, who was born in New London, Conn. “Basically, our collaboration is driven by our mutual love of blues, classical, classic jazz in all its forms, rock, pop, soul, rock and roll, rhythm and blues and all the derivatives of this great music.”

“Our generational difference doesn’t seem to matter to us or the audience,” said Solwitz. “Music is timeless to us in a generational sense. And yet, music is ‘About Time’,” Solwitz said, referencing the title of the EP from he and Shun.

Solwitz said the musical collaboration energizes both sides of the partnership.

“I believe it was an alignment of our individual intentions as musicians and performers,” said Solwitz. “It’s the law of attraction. It’s like gravity. Our musical thoughts charge our interaction and in live performances the audience is a special catalyst.”

Before the collaboration, both Solwitz and Ng had their own individual musical identities. But the pairing has given birth to an entirely new persona.

“Much of what we play as individuals is at the leading edge of technique,” said Solwitz. “Our technical skills have benefited greatly from pushing ourselves to this edge. Shun is a seeker and I am drawn to him for this reason.”

“We both bring an attitude of openness and readiness for surprise,” said Solwitz. “‘In the moment’ is the name of the game for us.”

On “About Time,” the duo perform several cover songs such as “Let the Good Times Roll,” “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag,” and “Whammer Jammer” from Solwitz’s previous life with the J. Geils Band.

“I think covering other artists is an intuitive process filled with surprises,” said Solwitz. “For us, a decision to cover an artist means a reinterpretation of the song and it must contain the spark of our creation. It makes us happy to transform a great song when that transformation reflects our unique skills.”

When Magic Dick and Shun Ng step onto the stage in Pawling, Solwitz said, “We are intentionally a duo. We believe that musically speaking, less is more. This is a great challenge for us and we really enjoy this approach, as does our audience. People are genuinely amazed at the sound we produce.”

“Our fans can expect that our musical interaction will spontaneously combust,” said Solwitz of the impending performance. “Surprise is an important element of our creation, both for us and the audience.”

Magic Dick and Shun Ng perform on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Daryl’s House, 130 Route 22, Pawling, N.Y. For more information, go to DarylsHouseClub.com or MagicDick.com