Police blotter for the Feb. 1 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 20:

Kyle Staff, 27, of 17 Glenmore Dr., Farmington, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 18, and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Robert Huey, 29, of 6 Rosemont Dr., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 18, and charged with second degree unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

Iris Rivera, 41, of LKA 33 Brownell Ave., Hartford, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 19, and charged with third degree identity theft, sixth degree larceny, second degree failure to appear, and illegal use of a credit card.

John Berarducci, 28, of 8 Duval Ln., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 20, and charged with second degree threatening, second degree harassment, and disorderly conduct.