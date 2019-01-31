Obituary: Mark E. Lounder, 56

Mark E. Lounder, born 8/11/1962, of Plainville, son of the late Donald and Terese (Maleo) Lounder, died unexpectedly December 26, 2018 in New Britain.

Mark was a lifelong Plainville resident and a graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Lounder. He is survived by several relatives.

He loved cars and trucks and worked in the auto parts industry. He enjoyed spending time with his cousins whenever he could. He spent Christmas Day with many of his cousins and was in good spirits, had a positive outlook and really enjoyed the day. He will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery,

Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 A.M. until the time of the service.

