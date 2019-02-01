Town Council recognizes firefighters for their service

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Town Council awarded eight Fire Department Service Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 23, and three recipients were presented with proclamations from the Connecticut General Assembly, by State Senator Henri Martin and State Representative Dr. William Petit.

Aime Ziegler, Chad Chamberland, James Lenois Jr., Second Assistant Chief Kurt Plourde, Donald Parker, George Davey, Andrew Moore, and Richard Nichols were all recognized before the Plainville Fire Company and Town Council.

“They’re dedicated individuals who go through countless hours of training, countless hours away from their families, missed meals – the amount of work they do for the Town of Plainville is just remarkable,” said Fire Chief, Kevin Toner. “I’d like to thank everybody, and congratulate everybody for all their dedication and hardwork.”

Martin and Petit also recognized Davey, Moore, and Nichols, for having served for 25 years, 30 years, and 40 years, respectively.

President of the Great Hartford Cycling Club, Matthew Stuart, updated the Council on The Frozen Four, a series of bicycling races that will occur on Sundays, from March 3 to March 24, weather-permitting.

Stuart, who will also serve as race director for the event, explained that cyclers will ride “in a circular race circuit,” which will be run “off of Farmington Valley Dr., onto Corporate Ave.” The races will be in progress, from 8 a.m. to noon, and roads will be closed to traffic during each race.

“Our main goal is to promote cycling, and the enjoyment, and the health and fitness of the local cycling population,” said Stuart. “We’re going to be running this with four other cycling clubs that are in the area, but the Greater Hartford Cycling Club will be the primary sponsor club for the event.”

Stuart also explained that the race will be run through “USA Cycling, using their rules and regulations, as well as their insurance, and the Town will be covered with their insurance” during the event. Stuart said that he worked with local businesses in order “to use their parking lots for parking, set up, and break down of the event.”

For those interested in participating, there will be four categories, and race specifics can be found by visiting, www.bikereg.com/the-frozen-four. Interested participants can also register for the race through the link.

Betty Boukus month of service

Shawn Cohen, director of the Plainville Senior Center, and Ronda Guberman, assistant director of the senior center, announced a new initiative—the Betty Boukus month of service.

“We wanted to do something special to remember Betty Boukus. She was always such a special individual in our community, always giving in our community,” said Cohen. “We came up with an idea that we wanted to have a month of service, and encourage anybody to just do something for someone.”

From Friday, March 15 to Monday, April 15 all acts of volunteerism, be it “very, very small or very, very large,” that are reported to the Senior Center will be displayed in town hall or the senior center.

“We contacted a number of agencies in Plainville and agencies that work with Plainville residents to find out what needs they have and if they’d be interested in this,” said Guberman. “We’ll have a flyer that’ll be available for people to refer to when they want to think about what kind of volunteerism [they can do] during this month of service.”

To round out the Betty Boukus month of service, the senior center will be hosting a celebration on Tuesday, April 16, to honor “everybody’s volunteerism and a celebration of Betty as well.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.