Former Blue Devil QB commits to Union College

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

Former Plainville Blue Devils quarterback Frank Griffin signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for Union College. The letter signing took place during National Signing Day on Feb 6. The Union College Bulldogs, a member of the National Alliance of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) plays in the Mid-South Conference in the Appalachian Division out of Barbourville, Kentucky.

“It’s a small town environment kind of like what it was like at Plainville,” said Griffin. “I met the coaching staff and really like what the offensive coordinator had to say. They have a new quarterback coach so this just feels like the right place for me and I can be happy here.”

The quarterback’s diversity and ability to run the ball could help him compete for the quarterback position as early as this fall.

“Their starter graduated, so the spot is up for grabs,” he said. “They do a run-pass option. That what I ran with coach (Tim) Shea, so I will be familiar with that style.”

The Griffins moved to Summerville, S.C. and are looking forward to this next football journey for Frank, who will graduate Summerville High School in June.

“I think this is a perfect fit for Frank,” said Shawn Griffin. “When we went there for the recruiting visit they made you feel like this is the place you want to be.”

“The recruiting process is so different from when I was recruited by Plymouth State. Now they go online and look at this HUDL and see the films. We put a lot of videos out there on Twitter and tag schools. That’s how we got hooked up with Union College.”

Frank Griffin in his senior year with the Blue Devils set the school single game rushing mark with 323 yards and five touchdowns against East Catholic. He finished his career as the Blue Devils all-time leading passer with 3,726 yards. He rushed for 1,225 yards and scored 24 touchdowns and now looks to pursue his football career on the collegiate level.

Barry College in Georgia and Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania were earlier options before he settled on Union College. The Bulldogs graduated their two year starter at quarterback and have three sophomores who will compete with Griffin for the starting role in August when camp opens.

“Frank may be small in stature, but he is very skilled in all areas of the game, running, throwing and a presence in the pocket,” said Union College head coach Andre Linn. “We believe he has the leadership skills that we are looking for in the QB position. He will compete for the starting position. I believe you have to play your best athletes whether that is at QB or somewhere else on the field.”

The Union Coach said that, even if Griffin isn’t a top contender at quarterback next year, he could still find himself in the lineup at another position. “We feel the future is bright for Frank at Union College and we are excited for him to be part of our program,” he said.

Those leadership abilities are one of the reasons that the Blue Devils excelled over the last two seasons under head coach Tim Shea. Plainville went 0-10 in the first year under the new head coach and then put up a 5-5 mark and a 6-4 season this past year.

“I’m happy for Frank and his dad Shawn who was on staff the past few years,” said Shea. “This is a long time coming. Frank has put in the hard work that it takes to get to this point.”