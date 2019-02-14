Obituary: Georgia Theriault, 70

Georgia Theriault, 70, of Plainville and formerly of Southington, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at THOCC in New Britain after a brief illness.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1948 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late George Houstrup and Ruth (Houstrup ) Buchanan.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of CT for over 20 years. Georgia held an ALA officer position every year that she was a member. She served 12 years as unit president of Brock Barnes Unit 33 in Plainville and has held the offices of senior vice president, junior vice president, and secretary. She was an officer in District 1 for 11 years and held the office of District President from 2007-2009. She also held many program chairmanships for her unit and district. She served on the state department level as president, junior vice president (4 terms, ) chaplain and chairman of numerous program.

She is survived by her daughter Rachael Houstrup of Plainville; a sister Terry Delahunty and her husband Jim of Southington; a brother James Buchanan; a niece Kate and husband Tom Plourde and a nephew Philip Buchanan.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Thursday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington from 5-7 pm

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com