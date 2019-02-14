Town Council enters into an agreement for augmented reality programs

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

The Plainville Town Council and Nucleus Augmented Reality entered into an agreement during the Monday, Feb. 4, meeting, allowing Nucleus AR to “represent the town in all matters relating to augmented reality advertising.” Plainville is the first town in the state of Connecticut to have such an agreement.

Nucleus AR is an augmented reality consulting firm located in West Hartford, founded by Adam Reiser, who also serves as the director of business development.

“This is a big moment for both Nucleus and Plainville,” said Reiser. “The Town recognizes the risks and rewards associated with AR use and realizes the need for outside consultation.”

According to a release from Nucleus AR, the agreement will allow the firm to “provide council to Plainville on all matters” related to augmented reality, which they define as “the display of the real-world environment augmented with digital imagery and data. Users observe augmented reality content through devices such as their smartphone or augmented reality headsets.”

Reiser first presented his proposal to the Council in Aug., 2018, where he explained that many people are already familiar with augmented reality, “in the form of an app called, PokemonGo.”

He also said that augmented reality advertising is “projected to be a $150 billion industry by 2023,” and works in a way that is similar to how advertising on a website like Facebook works—advertisers pay to place their advertisement, and the host site takes a portion of the revenue the advertiser gains from the placed advertisement.

The agreement also “gives the company the ability to negotiate on behalf of the town with ad networks and social networks to ensure Plainville is fairly compensated for any augmented reality use of town property.”

At the Feb. 2019 meeting, Reiser addressed concerns raised by citizens, explaining that Nucleus AR would work with the town similarly to how an agent helps a baseball player to find deals.

“I’m here to help the town seek out deals and manage the content,” said Reiser.

Reiser said there would no cost to the town in retaining the services of Nucleus AR, which is “only compensated if the town does decide to accept a deal.”

Reiser explained that there is “barely any” legislation regarding augmented reality. But, he thinks towns take a “bigger risk” by “doing nothing at all, and letting companies like Google and Facebook just kind of do what they want to in terms of augmented reality content in advertising on town property.”

“Our foremost concern is the town’s rights,” Reiser said in a release. “It’s extremely important towns have someone who knows the AR landscape and can help them navigate it.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at TMurchison@BristolObserver.com.

