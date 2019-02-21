Obituary: Lorraine (Cote) Toner, 79

Lorraine (Cote) Toner, 79, of Plainville, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, February 14, 2019, following a hard fought battle with dementia. She is now reunited with her husband, Joseph, who predeceased her in 1991.

Born in Hartford on September 1, 1939, she was the last surviving of four children to the late Armand and Martha (Lagasse) Cote. Raised and educated in West Hartford, she went on to work for Connecticut General Insurance shortly after graduation. She and Joseph shared 33 years of love and life adventures, raised their family of three and became proud grandparents. Lorraine returned to work after caring for her children and retired from State of Connecticut. She shared many happy times with friends at her condo in Pompano Beach, but always looked forward to returning home to be surrounded by her family (and their dogs!). She was an avid reader, enjoyed making puzzles, and blessed her family with many of her crocheted gifts. Remembered for her kindness and warm smile, she will be greatly missed, leaving a legacy of strength, love and many cherished memories.

She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, with whom she made her home, Kevin and Leatha Toner; her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and John Belanger and Robin and Mark Kurowski, all of Plainville. She was the loving Nonni to 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Roger and Armand Cote and her sister, Theresa White.

In lieu of flowers, Lorraine may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Fire Company Scholarship Fund, 77 W. Main St, Plainville.

Funeral services in celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Committal services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Monday evening, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit her tribute page at www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com