Obituary: Sheila (Odette) Hoyt, 49

Sheila (Odette) Hoyt, 49, of Terryville, wife of Randy Hoyt passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at home.

Sheila was born September 19, 1969 in Hartford, CT, daughter of Arthur and Linda (Sutton) Odette of Terryville. Sheila loved the beach and Elvis.

In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her sons, Anthony Glowka of Plainville and Randy “RJ” Hoyt of Terryville; her daughters, Krystyna and Stefania Glowka both of Plainville; her brother Allan Odette of Bristol, her sisters, Yvonne Libby and Lisa Burns both of KY and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 11AM at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 – 7PM.