Obituary: Susan (Denn) Macellaro, 69

Susan (Denn) Macellaro, 69, of Plainville, loving Wife, Mother, Sister and Grammie, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Holyoke, MA on July 26, 1949, she was one of three children to the late Richard and Mary (Dowd) Denn. She attended Holyoke High School and Holyoke Catholic High School, and went on to X-Ray Technician training at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She met her life partner and best friend, Robert, with whom she would share the next 48 years. They settled in Plainville shortly after their marriage, where they raised their two children. Susan started her career in the medical field at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Meriden, as an x-ray technician in both the Emergency and Operating departments, and went on to mammography for Bristol Radiology Associates, an affiliate of Bristol Hospital, where she shared her expertise for the past 25 years and leaves many friends, patients and coworkers. Always up for an adventure or activity, Susan spent her earlier years skiing, bowling, and travelling, and hunting for deals with her daughter at thrift stores near and far. A baseball enthusiast, she travelled great distances to watch her son play, and was a die-hard fan of the NY Yankees. She had a lifelong love for the outdoors and sunbathing, be it at the beach or by her pool, digging in the dirt in her stunning flower gardens, going for bike rides or taking day trips with Robert in their convertible. She took great pride in her Irish heritage but had the cooking skills of an Italian, and enjoyed nothing more than making meals for and being surrounded by her adored family. A beautiful soul inside and out, she will be missed immeasurably by the many people whose lives she touched.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she leaves her daughter, Kristen Mariotti and her husband, Christopher of Greenfield, MA; her son, Nicholas and his wife, Brittany of Clinton and their children, Ryan and Decker who brought much joy to Susan’s life. She also leaves her brother, James Denn and sister, NancyWojcikowski, both of MA; and several nieces and nephews.

Susan’s passion and longtime advocacy for breast cancer awareness may be remembered with contributions to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Susan’s life on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 11 a.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Susan’s tribute page at www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com